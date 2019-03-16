Police appeal for safe St Patrick’s Day

Police have appealed to parents to help make this St Patrick’s Day a happy one.

Posting on their social media pages police said: “One for all the parents and guardians out there - we want everyone to be able to enjoy this St Patrick’s Day safely and we need your help!

“Please make sure you know where your children are going and, if they are planning to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, that they are attending officially organised events.

“Talk to them about the importance of staying with their friends, acting responsibly and getting home safe.”