Police appeal after reports of shots fired at car

Detectives in Londonderry are appealing for witnesses following a report of shots being fired at a car.

The incident happened in the Ballymagroarty area of the city last night, Wednesday, January 3.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lindsay Fisher said today: “We received a report this afternoon that this incident occurred in the O’Casey Court area at around 10:30pm last night. #

“The vehicle was parked outside a property. No one was in the car at the time.

“Damage was caused to the bodywork of the vehicle.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area in and around the time of the shooting. Please get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency police number 101, quoting reference number 576 of 04/01/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”