Police alert: road closed after serious collision

A County Londonderry road is closed in both directions after a serious road traffic collision, police have said.

The Foreglen Road near Claudy was shut after the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Posting on social media around 2:50am, police said closure would apply for some time.

The road is closed closed between Baranailt Road and Gortilea Road.

Traffic from Londonderry towards Dungiven diverting through Claudy..

Traffic from Dungiven to Londonderry diverting onto Baranailt Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

There are no further details at this time.