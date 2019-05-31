Plea for removal of Parachute Regiment flags from Londonderry estate

The Bloody Sunday families have appealed to community leaders in Londonderry's Fountain estate to take down Parachute Regiment flags that have been erected in the area in recent days.

Similar flags have been erected in areas across Northern Ireland in recent months, in the wake of 'Soldier F' being charged with murder over the deaths of a number of civilians in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday - January 30, 1972.

Urging people in the Fountain estate - a small mainly Protestant/unionist area on the west bank of the River Foyle - to listen to the appeals of the Bloody Sunday families and remove the Parachute Regiment flags, Foyle Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion said: “Parachute Regiment flags have been erected in the Fountain estate area of Derry in recent days.

“This has led to offence and anger among the families of those killed on Bloody Sunday.

“The Bloody Sunday families have appealed to the community in the Fountain to remove these flags.

“I would echo that call from the families and appeal to people in the area to ensure these flags are taken down.”