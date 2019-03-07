Plans approved for 42 apartments at Duke St

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee have approved plans for a new apartment complex at the corner of Duke Street and Fountain Hill.

The plans for a seven storey residential building that will house 42 new apartments at the vacant gap site were approved this week.

The 42 units will include 20 one bedroom and 22 two bedroom apartments and the application includes associated site works and the development of an amenity space.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Warren Robinson, said he was pleased that the vacant site would be transformed into much needed accommodation provision in the Waterside area of the city.

“I am delighted the Council has approved this application that will regenerate this vacant site and provide housing units for future residents to create a living space that is close to local amenities and services,” Cllr. Robinson said.

Elected members of the Planning Committee were informed that the site is located within the designated ‘Central Area’ and ‘Commercial Core’ as defined in the Derry Area Plan 2011.

It is currently a vacant site with no existing buildings and has been vacant for a number of years, bound by a public footpath along Duke Street and Fountain Hill with access to a multi-storey car park located immediately north of and adjacent to the sites boundary.

The site is currently enclosed with timber hoarding along the footpaths at Duke Street and Fountain Hill.

There is an existing concrete retaining wall north of the site which curves following the existing

access to the multi-storey car park. An existing concrete wall is located at the rear of the site.