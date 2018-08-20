Petrol bomb attack on house leaves occupants shaken

The occupants of a house in Londonderry have been left shaken after their home was scorch damaged in a petrol bomb attack in the early hours of Sunday.

Detectives are appealing following the incident in the Stradowen Drive area of Strathyfoyle.

Detective constable Richard Donnell said: "Police received a report at 7:05pm that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the area during the early hours of yesterday, at approximately 1:30am. Scorch damage was caused to the back wall of the property.

"Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries, however, the occupants of the house were left shaken by the incident.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, in particular, anyone who saw two men in the area around this time.

“Anyone who could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1262 19/08/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."