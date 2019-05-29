International bestselling author Lorna Byrne to hold charity speaking event in Derry

International bestselling author, Lorna Byrne will make her return to Derry for a special charity speaking event in Everglades Hotel on Monday, June 17th next.

Lorna claims to see angels every day, seeing them physically just as she would see a person sitting in front of her and she will be in Derry to talk about her special gift, guardian angels and ways in which we can listen to God's guidance.

Having remained silent for years about her extraordinary gift, Lorna finally told her story 10 years ago in the international bestseller, 'Angels in My Hair'. She will be interviewed about prayer, hope, faith, love, peace, and angels in aid of Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation.

Since she went public about her unprecedented gifts, Lorna’s reputation has grown. The Catholic Church has at last shown recognition, and leading American theologian Matthew Fox has compared her to the medieval saint Hildegard of Bingen. Her unique qualities have been recognised by leading Islamic theologians too.

In her latest bestselling book, 'Prayers from the Heart', which was launched in paperback last month, Lorna gives simple, step by step practical advice to lead us into conversations with God and angels.

Sharing her words of wisdom, this enlightening collection of special prayers teaches us it’s not just about calling on our guardian angel for help but also discovering how to truly listen to God’s guidance on life’s journey.

Speaking about the event Lorna said she is delighted to return to Derry and hopes as many people as possible turn out in a bid to help some of the vulnerable children across the world.

“I am trying my best to share the messages the angels have given me with as many people as possible," she said. "I can’t prove it, but God is real and each of us have been given a special gift from him, a Guardian Angel, regardless of our race, faith or even whether we believe or not.

"I am so happy to be coming back to Derry. I would like to invite everyone both young and old and of every faith and none to come along and join us for this special evening. It is so important for each of us to reach out and help the next generation and it is so beautiful to see people come together in this way to help vulnerable children at home and across the world”

The overwhelming reaction of readers to Lorna’s writing – regardless of religious belief – is that it gives them hope, helping them to realise that no matter how alone they might feel they have a guardian angel by their side. This response is global - Lorna Byrne is an international phenomenon – she has been published in more than 50 countries and her work has been translated into 30 languages.

The speaking event with Lorna Byrne will take place on Monday 17th June at 7.30pm. Tickets are £25 and are available from www.lornabyrne.com. All proceeds will go directly to the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation.