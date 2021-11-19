Foyle Down Syndrome Trust celebrates achievements

The Belfray - the best in the north west

News you can trust since 1829

Evie McDonnell with her mum and brother recieving her certificate and present from the Mayor, Graham Warke.

Tiernan Tyre with proud mum Aoife, receiving his certificate and present from the Mayor Graham Warke on Thursday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Young Erin Brolly receiving her certificate and present from the Mayor Graham Warke at Thursday nigihtâ€TMs event.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke addressing Thurday nightâ€TMs Foyle Down Syndrome Trustâ€TMs Celebration of Achievement at the Everglades Hotel.

The highly enjoyable awards night was held at the Everglades Hotel. Photographer Jim McCafferty was on hand to record the presentations.