Entries are sought for photo competition

The Commissioner for Older People for NI’s popular Christmas photography competition is back and this year the theme is Northern Ireland: A Natural Beauty.

The photography competition is seeking older people from Derry City and Strabane to capture their own interpretation of what they believe to be naturally beautiful about the area in which they live.

The winning photograph will be featured on COPNI’s Christmas card and the winner will be invited along to a reception at COPNI where they will receive a £100 food voucher from a popular supermarket and a framed Christmas card which will be presented to them by the Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch.

Entrants must be 60+ and are allowed to submit one photo per person. You can enter by emailing your photograph to communications@copni.org. sending it via COPNI’s Facebook page or posting it to COPNI, Equality House, 7-9 Shaftesbury Square, BT2 7DP.

The competition closes at 12 noon, November 22.