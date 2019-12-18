District’s LDP Draft Strategy is launched

The draft Plan Strategy for one of the most significant policy documents to be produced by Council, the Local Development Plan (LDP), has been launched by the Mayor.

The Plan is huge in its scope, addressing all issues of Planning, guiding land use and setting out the policies and proposals for the use, development and protection of our settlements and countryside. It has the capacity to help Council achieve some of its key priorities including mitigating against climate change, celebrating and conserving the area’s rich built heritage, and meeting social housing demand.

The LDP is closely aligned to the Strategic Growth Plan (Community Plan) and its aim to deliver 9,000 new, quality homes by 2032 at sustainable locations with all the necessary infrastructure, services and facilities.

A public consultation on the draft Plan Strategy is now underway and local people are invited to give their views on how the future of Planning policy will develop.

The new framework will contribute directly to the outcomes of the Growth Plan and once adopted will be used to determine all planning applications across Derry and Strabane. The (LDP) Plan Strategy sets out the proposed LDP vision, the LDP objectives, as well as the proposed Growth Strategy and the Hierarchy of Settlements for the District.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Cr Michaela Boyle, said: “This is a very significant document in terms of its potential to transform our surroundings directly impacting on the wellbeing of all who live here. We want to create better communities, maximise opportunities for housing and settlements and conserve and enhance our environment. But we want to do this responsibly by establishing best practice in terms of how we deliver the infrastructure, housing, retail provision, and conservation projects needed to improve Derry and Strabane.” Feedback on the consultation document can be submitted up until January 27, 2020. The full Plan Strategy document is available at www.derrystrabane.com/ldp