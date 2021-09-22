Choirs worldwide urged to take part in unique festival

Eller Girls' Choir from Estonia were the winners of the City of Derry International Choir Festival in 2017. Photo by Lorcan Doherty

Last year the festival introduced the Virtual Choral Trail as part of an entirely digital programme of musical and choral events featuring 40 choirs from 12 countries over six continents, which was enjoyed online by more than 20,000 viewers from around the world.

This year the festival will welcome back live events but the Virtual Choral Trail also makes a return, providing a platform to showcase the sound of choirs across the world as part of a wider programme boasting incredible performances from internationally renowned artists such as Grammy Award-winning American a cappella ensemble Chanticleer and award-winning choir Tenebrae.

Artistic director Donal Doherty said: “We are delighted to host our second Virtual Choral Trail this year, which will celebrate the abundance of singing talent worldwide. It is open to all choirs of any size, musical style and make-up from anywhere in the world and provides a unique opportunity to be a part of our sensational festival.

“Last year we welcomed choirs from as far away as Colombia, Nigeria and Australia and this year we hope to have even more choirs involved from all corners of the globe. It’s a fantastic opportunity to share and celebrate culture and diversity whilst showcasing the power of song to unite us all.

“This also presents a great opportunity for choirs to get creative with their performances and try something new. Whether you are part of a professional choir, a workplace choir or community choir anywhere in the world, we encourage you to get involved and to share a performance that will be enjoyed by a global audience.”

Choirs interested in taking part in this year’s Virtual Choral Trail should submit a video of their best performance of three to five minutes in length before September 30 via the Festival’s website – derrychoirfest.com.

All videos will be shared online throughout festival week – from October 20 to 24 – for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their home.