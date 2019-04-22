Apprentice Boys enjoy glorious Easter sunshine

Thousands of spectators lined the streets of Belfast amid sunny spring weather yesterday as the Apprentice Boys of Derry held their annual Easter Monday parade in Belfast.

General Secretary of the Association, Billy Moore told the News Letter the day could not have gone any better.

Dozens of bands from across Northern Ireland diverged on the capital to play their part.

“It was an outstanding day, a memorable occasion in east Belfast,” he said.

“The spectators were phenomenal around the entire parade route, which was about five-and-a-half miles.

“There were spectators five and six deep along the entire route.”

He continued: “The sun shone, the bands were outstanding and there was a fantastic turnout from our members throughout Northern Ireland, England and Scotland. In particular there were a huge number of Scottish members to make it a real tartan occasion.

“It was simply a fantastic day.”

“We’re not exaggerating to say it was one of the most outstanding days from the Apprentice Boys’ calendar.”

Governor, Graeme Stenhouse added: “I would like to thank first and foremost the members, but also the bands and the good people of Belfast for their incredible support and good behaviour.”

The main procession left the Tommy Patton playing fields and finished up at the Ormeau Embankment.

With members, spectators and bands there were around 10,000 people in attendance.