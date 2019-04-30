Alliance rep knocked down

A local council election candidate has been injured in a hit and run incident in a car park in Londonderry.

Derry City and Strabane Council election candidate Danny McCloskey - who is standing for the Alliance Party in the Ballyarnett area - suffered broken bones following the incident.

While walking across the car park at White House shops on the Buncrana Road, a motorist knocked him over.

The motorist drove off from the scene of the accident without giving her contact details and the matter has been reported to the police.

Treatment at Altnagelvin Hospital revealed that Mr McCloskey had suffered a broken bone in his right hand and two broken bones in his right foot.

The Shantallow resident is currently on short term sick leave from his job as a production operator with Seagate.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to work soon”, Danny said.

He added: “Unfortunately I’m not able to do any political canvassing.

“But my leaflet to every household highlights my two main concerns for the people of Ballyarnett - the need for jobs; and the need to avoid the impending welfare cuts.

“My party leader Naomi Long voted against the government’s Welfare Policy when she was a Westminster MP, but they are coming down the line in Northern Ireland.”