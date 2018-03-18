Pensioner suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being struck by car

A man in his 80s has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Bishop Street area of the city on Saturday and one man has been arrested.

Inspector Mark Knowles said: “Police received a report at around 1.35pm of a collision, involving a grey-coloured Peugeot people carrier vehicle, in the Bishop Street area.

“It was reported that a pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, had been struck by the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, including an injury to his head. Both police and the NIAS attended and the man was taken to hospital for what is believed, at this time, to be life threatening injuries.

“Police subsequently arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of driving without due care and attention. He was interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Bishop Street area between 1:30pm and 1:40pm and witnessed the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the incident to contact Police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 664 of 17/03/18.”