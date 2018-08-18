Pedestrian killed in collision named

The pedestrian who died in a road traffic collision in County Londonderry this morning (Saturday, August 18) has been named.

He was Eamon McCafferty, aged 58, from the Londonderry area,

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has expressed her and her colleague’s deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr McCafferty.

The MLA said: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the man.

“This was a terrible tragedy and I would appeal to anyone with information that could assist the PSNI to it bring forward.”

The Foreglen Road near Claudy was closed in both directions after the incident.

Mr McCafferty was struck by a car at around 2am.

The road has since reopened.

Police have asked witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 101.