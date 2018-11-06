Pedestrian believed to have died after being struck by bin lorry

A male pedestrian is believed to have died after being struck by a bin lorry in Limavady earlier today.

The man’s death hasn’t yet been officially confirmed, but emergency services crews were called to what police have described as “a serious road traffic collision” in the Mount Eden area of the Co Londonderry town at around 7.30am.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Mount Eden in Limavady. There are no further details at present.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 07:34 this morning following reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Mount Eden, Limavady.

A spokesperson said: “Two emergency ambulances were despatched to the incident.

“No one was transported from the scene.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene of the collision.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said: “HSENI are aware of the incident in Limavady this morning, are attending the scene and making enquiries.”