Opioids and other strong medications stolen in Rosemount could prove fatal if taken by wrong person: PSNI

Police have warned of the potentially fatal consequences of taking opioids and other medications stolen from a house in Rosemount last week.

Police are investigating the report of a theft of a quantity of medication from a property in the Edenmore Street area of the city on Thursday, December 28.



Constable McQuoid said: “Police received a report at around 4:40pm on December 28 that a quantity of tablets had been stolen, including anti-depressants and opioid painkillers and other medications which, if taken by individuals for whom they are not prescribed, could be potentially dangerous, or even fatal.



“I am appealing to anyone who has been offered prescription medication for sale in suspicious circumstances, or anyone who knows anything about this to contact police in Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 936 of 28/12/17.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”



Constable McQuoid added: “I would urge the public to be vigilant and to ensure that they do not put their health at risk by purchasing medication from an illicit source.



“People should only take medicines in consultation with their healthcare professionals who have access to patient health records, who are qualified to assess their medical needs and can take into account the risks and benefits associated with every medicine.”