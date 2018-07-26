Opening of new play park at Kilfennan

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, has officially opened the new ‘Invest in Play’ play park project in Kilfennan to the public.

The eagerly awaited development is jointly funded by the Social Investment Fund under the NI Executive’s Delivering Social Change framework and Council through its Parks Development Programme.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, pictured at the official opening of the new 'Invest in Play' Playpark in Kilfennan on Tuesday afternoon with fellow councillors, Martin O'Reilly and Mary Hamilton and local youngsters.

The play park is a joint project between council, the Executive Office and the Caw/Nelson Drive Action Group.

Mayor Boyle said he was delighted that the opening of the latest play provision project continues council’s commitment in the Strategic Growth Plan to develop an ambitious programme of play area developments throughout the Council area.

“I am delighted for the residents of Kilfennan who now have close access to a modern and safe facility for young people and families to come together and play in the outdoors,” he said.

“As we have seen from the recently opened Invest in Play projects in Ballyarnett and Brandywell, these facilities can play a key role in promoting social interaction and physical activity among our young people at an early age.

“The project represents the culmination of years of collaborative work between Council, TEO and local residents and is the latest in an ambitious programme of play areas, regenerating parks, open spaces and an expanded greenway network across our Council area committed to in the Strategic Growth Plan.”