One month to go until Foyle Maritime Festival

The Clipper 2017-18 Race fleet will sail into Derry-Londonderry in just one month’s time for the start of the city’s world renowned Foyle Maritime Festival.

This year’s festival, themed ‘Voyages’, runs from 14th – 22nd July, 2018 and will attract tens of thousands of visitors from near and far for fun and adventure along the banks of the magnificent River Foyle.

The countdown is on for Foyle Maritime Festival. Just ONE MONTH to go before the Quay is awash with maritime merriment 14-22 July.

An exciting programme of entertainment and animation, including a food festival, artisan markets, live music and a show stopping showcase, will see crowds of up to 160,000 enjoy everything that this unique setting has to offer during one of Ireland’s largest events this summer.

As the most popular stopover of the entire Clipper Race, Derry-Londonderry will be welcoming not just the yacht crews but their families and friends who will travel here especially given the strong bond that has built up between the city and the Clipper Ventures. The heroes’ welcome that the crews receive as they arrive on the River Foyle – and the fond farewell when they set sail around 12 days later - has become a highlight of both the Clipper Race and the Foyle Maritime Festival.

The inclusion of the Clipper Race as part of the festival portfolio enables visitors to get up close and experience the buzz and adrenalin that a competition of this calibre creates. Over the course of the festival visitors have the opportunity to meet the crew, Skippers and race teams while they are given detailed tours of these magnificent racing vessels or enjoy a trip on board one of the racing yachts as they motor up and down the River Foyle every day.

And that’s just the start of it! A Twilight Paddle, a Foyle Safari, Foods of the Foyle Tour, Stand Up Paddle Board Yoga, River Races and sailing taster sessions are just some of the other activities you can indulge in right on the River Foyle. Or if you’d rather keep your feet on dry land, you can still find out about the river, ocean and all things maritime at The Science of Water festival zone.

Food and song, music and memories will all be on offer as well for the thousands of locals and visitors who descend on Derry-Londonderry this summer.

The full festival programme is available online at www.foylemaritimefestival.com or you can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/foylemaritimefestival and on Twitter @Foylemaritime

Please note that a number of the water-based activities must be pre-booked and an age limit may apply. Check the programme for details.