Officers attacked as man lay dying - Gardai

Gardai attempting to aid a Londonderry man as he lay dying on an Inishowen road after he was struck by a car came under attack from a hostile crowd, the Gardai have claimed.

Inishowen Garda Superintendent, Eugene McGovern, said a group of between 20-30 people arrived at the scene of the collision at Bridgend on Saturday where Emmett McClelland was fatally injured shortly before midnight.

Floral tributes

The Garda officer said some members of the group were being “obstructive and hostile” towards the Gardai as they attempted to assist the victim.

“Some of my officers were assaulted during the incident,” Superintendent McGovern told the Derry Journal. “Some people in the group were known to the parties involved in the collision and they certainly were not helpful.”

The victim of the tragedy, who had been celebrating the christening of his child, is believed to be from the Coshquin area and he was pronounced dead at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Superintendent McGovern confirmed a number of witnesses to the collision had yet to come forward and he appealed for them to do so and to assist Gardai in their investigation.

He said Gardai understands there were three people walking on one side of the road, most likely on the Bridgend to Londonderry direction. It is understood they had been socialising at a local licensed premises in Bridgend.

The collision is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of a traffic island, on the Londonderry to Buncrana Road, in what is an 100 kph speed limit area.

Supt. McGovern added it has been represented in the media that a second person was also injured in the collision.

That person, who Supt. McGovern said was “most likely at the scene,” has yet to come forward to Gardai and is urged to do so immediately.

Gardai also believe a third person was in the company of Mr McClelland at the time of the collision. He said that person has not formally been identified to Gardai and he appealed for him/her to do so.

A Garda patrol car was in the area at the time of the collision and Gardai are also appealing to two people who flagged down that patrol car and brought the incident to the attention of the Gardai to contact them.

Witnesses who may have seen the car involved in the collision, a silver/gold coloured Opel Omega, registration number JUI 6060, to contact Gardai.

Supt. McGovern said the driver, a man in his 30s, made himself known to Gardai. He was arrested and detained. The man was later released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A passenger in that vehicle, who did not remain at the scene, is also asked to come forward.

Supt. McGovern added that anyone who has any information; who may have seen the car involved or, indeed, a group of people walking along the carriageway on what is an “extremely busy road” last Saturday night is asked to make contact with Buncrana Garda Station on 003537493 20540.