Police dismay at caller using 999 to complain over tanning salon closure - Facebook reacts

Police have expressed concern after receiving a 999 call from a member of the public complaining that their local tanning salon had closed.

The PSNI said the caller wanted to know 'how they could claim back their unused 25 minutes'.

In a post on Facebook, police wrote: "Whilst the call handler is taking this call, listening to the story and politely dealing with the call, someone else is in a queue to have their call answered. That call might, just might, be more important than 25 minutes of exposure to UV rays.

"Proper use of the 999 system? You decide."

The reaction to the PSNI Facebook update was swift.

"There should be massive fines for using 999 like that," one person commented.

Another posted: "Unbelievable. But nothing surprises me anymore!"

"Gob well and truly smacked! I thought there was going to be a punchline about our heatwave," said another.