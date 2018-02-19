IN PICTURES: Northern Ireland’s top 20 parking fine hotspots revealed

Over 150,000 car parking and bus lane fines were dished out across Northern Ireland in 2017 and today we reveal Northern Ireland’s top 20 hotspots.

Here, we’ve broken down the Parking Charge Notices issued by place to bring you the 20 villages, towns and cities with the highest number of fines. Does where you live make the list?

CLICK ON THE LINK ABOVE TO LAUNCH THE GALLERY

Last year more than 94,000 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued for on-street parking offences, over 37,000 for off-street parking offences, and over 20,000 for bus only lane offences.