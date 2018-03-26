Have you got what it takes to beat The Chaser?

ITV are appealing for families from Northern Ireland to audition to take part in The Family Chase.

In a post on social media, an ITV spokesman said: "We are looking for families to take part in The Family Chase.

"Teams should be made up of four people (plus a standby), aged 16+, with a cross-section of ages and a combination of all relations, including but not limited to: son, daughter, aunt, uncle, cousin, mum, dad, grandparent."

Anyone who thinks they have what it takes should CLICK HERE to complete an application form.

Last Date for Applications: 23:59 on Friday 6th July 2018 (This date may be extended without notice at the Producer's discretion)

Audition/Casting Period: March to July 2018

Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over, however family team members can be aged 16+.