Hail and snow expected later in week in Northern Ireland

Snow is expected to be in store for Northern Ireland later this week as a cold snap returns.

After several days of icy temperatures last week, and a milder weekend, forecasters are predicting the mercury will plunge again later this week, with the chance of wintry showers for many places.

According to the Met Office today (Monday 4 December) will see "a good deal of cloud around as well as some sunny intervals".

"There may be a few light showers in the far west, mainly west of Omagh. Light winds and a mild feel to the day. Maximum temperature 9 °C."

Tonight will see a few clear spells through the evening, "but cloud tending to thicken into Tuesday with some outbreaks of rain across the west". "Mild with strengthening westerly winds. Minimum temperature 3 °C," adds the Met Office.

Tomorrow (Tuesday 5 December) will be "largely cloudy with some patchy rain in the west, but a few brighter spells are possible towards the eastern coasts".

A winter scene

"Breezy and mild. Maximum temperature 9 °C," adds the Met Office.

However the outlook for Wednesday according to the Met Office, will be "unsettled with spells of heavy rain".

And it will "turn much colder thereafter with heavy snow showers across the north, but dry and clear/sunny in the south".

It will also be "windy with coastal gales".