NWRC student in competition final

Colm Quigley who is studying for an NVQ Level 2 in Professional Cooking at North West Regional College and has made it to the finals of Young Chef of the Year 2018. (Picture by Martin McKeown)
An aspiring chef who quit a degree in Engineering to pursue his passion for food, has been announced as a finalist in the Superfoods Young Chef of the year competition.

Colm Quigley, who is studying at North West Regional College for a NVQ Level 2 in Professional Cooking, will travel to London with lecturer Leyonia Davey to compete in the live finals at Westminster Kingsway College.

The 22 year-old says that finally taking the step to follow the career path he’d always wanted to, was the best decision he’d ever made.

He explained: “I studied Engineering at University for three years, but I realised it wasn’t what I wanted to do, so I decided to follow my passion and become a chef.”

Colm entered the Super Foods Peru Challenge earlier this year: “I had to prepare a three course meal using ingredients and super foods found in Peru, then photograph the dish and submit the method. It was challenging as I have only recently started cooking and everything is all relatively new, especially Peruvian cuisine. I have found it extremely interesting and completely different to what we are used to here in Ireland.

“In London I will cook the same three course meal in front of a judging panel and six other competitors from across the UK. It will be stressful to say the least, especially coming up against some great experienced chefs across the UK. I think I will cope just fine, and at the end of the day it will be a great experience.”