NWRC Apprentice Ryan strikes gold!

A North West Regional College (NWRC) student who is currently working as an apprentice with

international company Errigal Contracts, has been awarded Gold in Plastering and Dry Lining at the annual Skillbuild Northern Ireland Finals.

Ryan Carlyle from Londonderry was one of 90 local construction apprentices who competed at the Construction and Industry Training Board (CITB) regional finals, which took place recently at NWRC’s Greystone Campus in Limavady.

He will now go on to represent Northern Ireland at Skills Show UK, and potentially worldskills 2019 in Russia.

The 25-year-old was one of the first group of students to take up a place in a new Dry Lining

apprentice programme offered jointly by NWRC and Errigal Contracts, which allows participants to earn top apprenticeship wages while learning in college.

The programme has proved to be a huge success and Errigal are currently in the process of recruiting their second group of Dry Lining Apprentices.

Speaking after his win, Ryan thanked his lecturers at NWRC and staff at Errigal, for their guidance and mentoring.

He added: “I had just returned from a year in Australia and when I saw the apprenticeship in Dry Lining advertised I thought it would be a great opportunity.

“Three of us from the class went on to take part in the Skillbuild finals at Greystone. It was very tough and time consuming and I was delighted to win Gold. At the moment I’m working in Belfast, as well as taking classes at the College. It’s been vital for me that I’ve been able to work and get my qualification at the same time.

“The apprenticeship with Errigal has been a great opportunity and I’d encourage other young people to take part.”