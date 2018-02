We all love taking a wander down memory lane...

Take a look at these photos from the archives of the Mid Ulster Mail and see if you recognise anyone?

Joinery instructor David McVeigh with Carnhill High School students Brian McCarron, Eamon McDaid and Tim Harkin during a visit to the Carpentry and Joinery department of Springtown Government Training Centre in May 1989.

St Cecilia's Secondary School first yeat team which won the Milk Athletic District finals in Coleraine in May 1989 - Maria McGee, Aisling Coyle, Sandra Nicholl, Sharon Loughrey and Kim McLaughlin.

James Alcorn, Heather Robinson, Elizabeth Craig and Annette Hay, members of the Foyle Presbytery Bible Knowldege quiz team. They won the Synod heat in May 1989.

Brothers Henry and Joey Coyle, Bat and Ball Darts team members, pictured with the trophy they received after winning the North West Pairs competition at the Carriage Bar, Waterside, in May 1989.

Glebe Darts Club members Foster Kee who won the North West Individual Darts Championship on May 1989, along with the Eglinton and District Individual Championship and the Eglinton and District pairs competition.