NOSTALGIA: down memory lane with the Sentinel

Take a wander down memory lane with the Sentinel.

Here we look at some old photos from the 80s.

Duffy's bar Snooker Club members Seamus Gallagher who won the Hugh McCann Perpetual Cup for the North West Snooker League Top 16 Individual Championship in June 1989.

Do you recognise anyone?

The Lisnagelvin Primary School football team who won the RUC North West Community Relations Cup in June 1989.

Martin McCloskey, captain of the Alleyman's darts team receives the Blue Riband City of Derry Cup from Paddy Harkin, President of City of Derry League in June 1989. Seated: John McGlinchey, Tommy Green. Standing - Liam McDaid, Joe Higgins, Tony McCloskey, Jim Callion, Harry Ward and Mickey McCartney.

Pictured at the Derry City annual dinner in the Everglades in June 1989: Ian Doherty, Mick Neville, Jim McLaughlin, Enda McGuill and Jonathan Speak.

Pictured at the Marian Hall Derry City Supporters Club dinner in the Everglades in June 1989 are Paul Curran, Jim McLaughlin, Michael Kerrigian, Mick Neville and Jonathan Speak and others.

Michael Doherty, manager Brook Park Leisure Centre, receiving sponsorship of �750 for the centre's annual pub outdoor football competition from Eddie Boyle, Coca-Cola Bottlers (Ulster). Also included Kieran Kehoe.

Pilot's Row Basketball Team who won the Derry Basketball Assocation Perpetual League in June 1989.

Michelle McLaughlin of Hair Concept Unisex Salon in Waterloo Place, who won first place in Foyle Valley Top Salon competition in June 1989. Also included is Keith McCallion who modelled the winning gents' cut and blow dry style.

Neil Bradley, manager Sharp cash register centre at Campsie, presents a new rig to Michael Shields, chairman, Foyle Harps FC in June 1989. Also included Tony McLaughlin and Terry Moore.