Nominations open for 2018 People of the Year awards

It’s time to get your nominations in for the first-ever annual Coleraine Times/Ballymoney Times & Roe Valley Sentinel Causeway Coast & Glens People of the Year Awards.

The awards are aimed at recognising the contribution, commitment, and achievements of a wide range of people in the Causeway Coast & Glens area, paying homage to the people and organisations who go the extra mile and are an asset in everything they do.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Joan Baird pictured with sponsors and Johnston Press Staff at the Launch of the People of the Year Awards 2018 INCR10-18 001BW

The fourteen award categories cover all aspects of community life, giving the opportunity to enter up to two categories, and the judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel with some awards also going to a reader vote via the Coleraine Times, Ballymoney & Moyle Times, and Roe Valley Sentinel.

The categories are: Community Development Person of the Year; Charity Worker of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Contribution to Arts and Culture; Inspirational Young Talent; Carer of the Year; Inspirational Educator of the Year; Business Person of the Year; Sports Volunteer of the Year; Tourism and Hospitality; Oustanding Bravery; Sports Person of the Year;Emergency Services Hero; Lifetime Achievement Award.

William Allen, Johnston Press Northern Ireland Community Editor said: “These awards are about recognising the special qualities of those from within our community.

“Everyone knows someone who has gone the extra mile to help someone else or to help realise their won potential.

“We want to celebrate the best that our local community in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

“It couldn’t be easier to nominate someone who you think deserves a little wider recognition.”

Anyone can enter or submit a nomination entry, regardless of whether you are the nominee themselves, a member of their family, a friend, a colleague or a member of the public.

By taking part, individuals and organisations alike will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements but also the opportunity to boost community morale, image and confidence.

The Causeway Coast & Glens People of the Year Awards 2018 will take place at a Formal Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Thursday 21st June in the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush, where finalists will enjoy a Wine Reception, a Four Course Banquet and Entertainment, and the winner of each category will be announced and presented with their award.