NIWater warns ‘Watch out for Tricksters’

NI Water is calling on customers across to be extra vigilant during the Halloween period of bogus callers.

Bogus callers preferred course of action is to pose as staff seeking to gain entry to check the water supply in the customer’s property, or causing distraction while an accomplice breaks in.

NI Water advises - ‘if a caller comes to your door claiming to be from NI Water, Water Service or the Water Board, always ask to see their ID – all NI Water staff carry ID cards as they go about their business. This will have a photograph of the person carrying it and includes details such as their name, a unique serial number and our distinctive NI Water logo. Also, attach your door chain, if you have one; if not, ask the caller to hold the ID card up to a window or put it through your letterbox so you can read it properly without opening your door. Please do not be afraid to check a caller’s ID; genuine callers from NI Water won’t mind waiting while you do. Never allow anyone into your home unless you are certain they are who they say they are’.