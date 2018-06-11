Nick sails in for Foyle Maritime Festival

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn should fit right in when he appears at Foyle Maritime Festival in Londonderry this summer.

The Scotsman started his working life in the merchant navy and it was while sailing the high seas that he found himself on a voyage of discovery with flavours, savouring street food in exotic and far flung locations.

Once home, he tried his hand at cooking some of the dishes he’d sampled and within a few short years, the self-taught man had been named Scotland’s youngest Michelin-starred chef.

Nick is in high demand for his cooking skills which will be on show in the Flavours of the Foyle Seafood Kitchen along Queen’s Quay on the opening weekend of the festival, which runs from July 14-22.

Visitors will be able to see the chef in action using the best local seafood produce on July 14-15.

Popular local chef, Ian Orr, will also be demonstrating his cookery skills at the event.

With an array of awards to his name, Ian has built up a reputation which goes well beyond the North West.

Chef Patron of the Browns Bonds Hill group, his first restaurant, which he opened in 2009 with business partner Marcus Roulston, has been named ‘Best Restaurant in County Londonderry’ for eight consecutive years and ‘Best Restaurant in Ulster’ twice.

Jennifer O’Donnell, Tourism Manager, Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “The success of the Foyle Maritime Festival has emphasised the importance of our river to the city and the North West.

“Again we are using the river in order to boost the region as a leading food destination with the return of Flavours of the Foyle where the Seafood Kitchen will showcase celebrity and local chefs who have created locally sourced fish dishes inspired by the River Foyle fitting in with our theme ‘Caught here not Bought Here’.”

To find out more about Foyle Maritime Festival 2018, visit www.foylemaritimefestival.com