New programme of tea dances

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched the 2019-20 Mayor’s Tea Dance Initiative at the Guildhall this week.

The 2019-20 tea dances in Londonderry will take place on the first Tuesday of every month, beginning on September 3, in the Guildhall’s Main Hall from 2pm to 4pm.

Tea dances will also be taking place in the Alley Theatre, Strabane, beginning with a summer tea dance on Saturday, July 27, as well as ones on August 17 and January 11 – also all from 2pm to 4pm.

The 2019 dates for the tea dances at the Guildhall in Londonderry are as follows: Tuesday, September 3, October 1, November 5, December 3 and a special Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance on Tuesday, December 17.

The 2020 dates in the Guildhall are Tuesday, January 7, February 4, March 3, April 7 and May 5.

Mayor Boyle said: “These are such popular events – packed with some of the best dancers in town.

“The tea dances also provide me with a great opportunity to enjoy some quality time with older members of the community – and enjoy the ‘craic’ with the regular dancers.

“Indeed, I’ve always been amazed by their energy and sense of fun – which is such an inspiration to all.”

To register, please contact the Mayor’s Office on 02871 376508 or email mayor@derrystrabane.com