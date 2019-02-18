New London route essential: Campbell

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has called on the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to help find a replacement company as soon as possible to fly the Londonderry to London route, following the collapse of Flybmi late last week.

“News that the airline Flybmi has filed for administration has been met with dismay in the North West,” the DUP MP said.

“The airline has operated the Londonderry to London Stansted route for some time.

“I have been in touch with the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling MP regarding the future of the route.

“I spoke with Mr. Grayling on Saturday evening shortly after the news broke regarding the Flybmi announcement, obviously there is concern given that this is the single direct air connection between Londonderry and London.

“The Transport Secretary indicated that he is hopeful that a new operator will agree to take on the route.

“There needs to be as seamless a transition as possible from Flybmi to the new operator in order that the travelling public suffer as little as possible.”