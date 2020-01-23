New High Sheriff of Londonderry City is installed

NNEW HIGH SHERIFF. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle pictured with the new High Sheriff of Derry City at his installation at the Mayor�"s Parlour, Guildhall on Monday afternoon. Included on left is Julia Keys, Outgoing High Sheriff, and on right, Dr. Angela Garvey, Lord Lieutenant of the County Borough of Londonderry. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, pictured with the new High Sheriff of Derry City Richard Doherty at his installation at the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall.

Included on left is Julia Keys, outgoing High Sheriff, and on the right, Dr. Angela Garvey, Lord Lieutenant of the County Borough of Londonderry.

There are eight sheriffs in Northern Ireland; one for each county, and one for each county borough, i.e. the cities of Derry and Belfast. The post is yearly, running from January until December.

The role of High Sheriff is now mostly ceremonial but it is one of the oldest secular offices in the United Kingdom. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

