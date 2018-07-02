Musical note at summer markets

If you’re a regular at the local monthly markets in Londonderry and Strabane then you will be delighted to hear that visitors will be able to enjoy some live market music while they shop over the summer.

Pulse Music Centre in Strabane will be providing some top talent to entertain customers which started at the Strabane Market at the weekend and continues this week at the Walled City Market in Londonderry, on Saturday, July 7.

Markets Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Nicolle Walters, said the performances would really add to the summer vibe at the outdoor markets.

“We are always looking at new ways to add to the visitor’s experience of shopping at our monthly markets, and live entertainment is a great way of creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere,” she said.

She addded: “We are delighted that the Pulse Centre are using this opportunity to showcase the talents of their young musicians and vocalists. We love to celebrate and promote local talent so it’s a great way of giving them a platform while also treating our customers to some fantastic entertainment.

“We hope to continue these performances throughout the summer and we would encourage young musicians to please get in contact should they wish to take part.”

The Pulse Centre, based in Strabane, supports young people keen to pursue careers in the creative industries, offering recognised qualifications such as music performance and digital media. But anyone with a talent who has experience of performing live is more than welcome to join the line up over the summer.

The monthly markets in Londonderry and Strabane continue to grow and develop, with a diverse range of local produce and craft collections on offer.

The markets are a Derry City and Strabane District Council initiative aimed at supporting local traders, and the Strabane Market follows on from the success of the more established monthly Walled City Market in Derry. It is in keeping with council’s commitment to identifying new opportunities to boost business and the local economy to the benefit of everyone.

If you are interested in performing at either of the markets which take place on the last Friday of every month in Strabane, and the first Saturday of every month in Londonderry, please contact Nicolle Walters on nicolle.walters@derrystrabane.com.