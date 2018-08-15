Murray Club forges links ‘Down Under’

The Murray Club, one of the eight Parent Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry has had a busy summer.

Visitors from Australia travelled to Londonderry, with five of the visitors having the specific goal of being made an Apprentice Boy within the historic Walls.

The first signatories to the Application for a new Australia Branch Club of the Murray, Apprentice Boys of Derry are: Left to Right; Herbie Mailey now living in Sydney, Londonderry-born David McCauley now living in Adelaide, and David McMichael now living in Brisbane.

President of the Murray Club, Gordon McMorris said: “The Murray Club has historically broken new ground, being to the forefront of first clubs in Scotland, England and Canada.

“The Murray Club now has a clear pathway to establishing the first club for the Apprentice Boys in Australia. We hope that with existing members within the Association who have emigrated to Australia, and the recent new members, the new club has an excellent foundation that will see the branch develop further over time.”

Herbie Mailey, who has been the main organiser in Australia setting up the new club, added: “Everyone who has travelled over this summer and has taken time to visit the City of Londonderry, experienced the excellent tour provided by Billy Moore at the Siege Museum and around the Walls, and enjoyed the Apprentice Boys hospitality, is very excited about building a connection to this historic City and the important dates commemorated in August and December.”

David Hoey, Secretary of the Murray Club, said: “In addition to our Australian friends, we will have also made four Canadian members within the Walls. In addition to the many new local, English and Scottish members being initiated into the Apprentice Boys over the weekend of the Relief of Derry Commemorations, we are pleased with the steady growth of the club across all territories.”