Murder victim Paul McCauley’s father laments NI’s lower-level jail terms

The father of murder victim Paul McCauley has said today that his killing was an act of “utmost cruelty”, and has lamented what he said are lower sentences in Northern Ireland than in other UK jurisdictions.

He was speaking as two men were given jail terms for his killing today – one will serve at least three years in prison for admitting to his murder, and another five years in prison for admitting his manslaughter.

Speaking outside Belfast Laganside court today, where a session of Londonderry Crown Court had been held to determine the pair’s jail terms, Paul’s father Jim said: “It was a crime of the utmost cruelty that can only be fully understood to those close to Paul and I acknowledge the support of the family as well as the hospital and care professionals who worked tirelessly with Paul in the nine years before his death.

“We respect the judge’s summary of precedents, and his sentence.

“Unfortunately, laws here tend towards lesser penalties than those in the rest of the UK.”

