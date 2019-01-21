MP: vast bulk of people impacted by dissidents are nationalists

A DUP MP has said he hopes that nationalist residents will turn upon the dissidents in their midst and provide intelligence to the police.

Gregory Campbell was speaking after a carbombing and string of hijackings and security alerts in the nationalist/republican-dominated west of the city.

He said while statements of condemnation are welcome, what will really make the difference is if people “actively support the police in bringing those responsible to justice”.

“The irrevocable fact is these incidents over the past 72 hours have been carried out in areas that are 90%-plus nationalist,” he said.

“They can’t get children to school, have had to leave premises, stay out at night in the cold – 90% of those people are likely to have been the community from which these dissident republicans come.

“They have to decide for themselves what they intend to do about that.”

He also restated his call for a specialist bomb squad for the north-west of the Province.