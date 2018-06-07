Motherly figure within Church of Ireland

Florence Norah Miller, who died on May 30, has been described as a motherly figure within Christ Church congregation in Limavady.

She was active in the Sunday School and Youth Choir at the church, organising many field trips, and also acting as secretary to the Select Vestry for over a decade.

In this role she also organised bible study and parish visits.

The eldest daughter of William and Annie Miller, she was born on October 17, 1930 and lived at Artikelly, Aghanloo, for most of her life.

She attended Ogilby Primary School and later Limavady Technical College.

After leaving her education she first worked at Hutchinson’s Car Garage where she was a bookkeeper and later at Limavady Health Centre as a Secretary to the School District Nurses.

However, it was her commitment to her community and church that Florence left her biggest impact.

Florence, or Florrie as she was known to most of her friends and family, was a committed member of the Church of Ireland and involved in three local churches in the area.

She played organ at Tamlaghtard and Aghanloo and helping with the Sunday School at the latter. She also helped to lead the Girl Guides in Aghanloo.

At her funeral service, Canon Rev. Sam McVeigh said that it was at Christ Church in Limavady that she found her greatest joy, working with children and being viewed as a motherly figure to many in the congregation.

Florence Miller was also involved in a number of charities including St. John’s Ambulance.

She died peacefully at Edenvale Care Centre, Limavady, and the funeral service was held in

Robinson’s funeral home at Ballyquin Road, Limavady, followed by interment in Christ Church

churchyard. florence is survived by her sister Anne Clyde and a number of nephews and nieces.