MLA’s housing concerns
SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has expressed her concerns that the accessible social housing build is not keeping step with demand in her constituency. Figures obtained from Assembly Questions submitted by the SDLP to the Communities Minister show that only six bungalows were built in East Derry in the last five years.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 9:20 am
Ms Hunter said: “Day to day, my office is contacted by constituents seeking housing support. A lot of those cases involve applicants with mobility issues waiting years for suitable accommodation. These people are desperate to regain some semblance of independence yet their housing situation has not been conducive to their needs. The Dept for Communities have launched a public consultation on the Housing Supply Strategy and I encourage anyone on housing waiting lists to share their experiences.”