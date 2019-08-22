Missing NI woman Danielle Anderson found in Berlin

Missing Northern Ireland woman Danielle Anderson has been found in Berlin.

Her family had been growing increasingly worried after she failed to answer calls or texts since missing a flight on Sunday.

The 39-year-old’s father Bill is the chairman of Institute FC while her mother lives in Germany.

The family issued a statement last night to say she had been found: “Danielle Anderson has been found in Berlin. She is physically well. The family would like to thank everyone who helped highlight that Danielle was missing and all those who helped in the search.”