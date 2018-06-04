Middleton welcomes new broadband report

DUP MLA Gary Middleton has welcomed a report that reveals money secured within the Confidence and Supply agreement for broadband infrastructure could bring up to £1.2billion worth of benefit to Northern Ireland.

As part of the agreement between the DUP and Conservative Party £150million was secured for improvements to broadband.

The report by BT has calculated that for every £1 invested there could be an eightfold return by 2033 including new jobs and better productivity.

Mr Middleton said: “Investment in broadband was one of the key outcomes from the Confidence and Supply agreement and this report highlights the scale of the benefit this investment can bring. It is also very significant that these benefits will be spread right across every part of Northern Ireland and that key beneficiaries will be rural regions in the west of the Province.”

The Foyle MLA said it was “vital” that this investment is progressed as quickly as possible “but there can be little doubt that this process would be aided by the presence of a functioning Executive”.

“This investment was secured to benefit everyone in Northern Ireland and all parties should be working together to ensure the maximum potential benefit,” Mr Middleton said.

He added: “There has been a lot of commentary about the Confidence and Supply agreement between the DUP and Conservative Party.

“However, this report should be a reminder that at the centre of that agreement were issues to benefit everyone in Northern Ireland regardless of their political allegiance.”