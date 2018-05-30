McCaw chosen for Alliance Council seat

The Alliance Party has selected local activist Chris McCaw to fill the party’s vacant seat on Causeway Coast and Glens Council – a seat left vacant by the sudden passing of long standing Councillor Barney Fitzpatrick earlier this month.

Chris said he was “delighted” and “honoured” to take up the role and paid tribute to the late Cllr Fitzpatrick whose commitment to uniting the community inspired him to become involved in local politics.

He added: “It is with immense privilege that I take up this role, continuing the Alliance Party’s strong record of providing strong inclusive leadership for everyone in the local area.

“I cannot wait to hit the ground running. I’m extremely passionate about improving our local area and I look forward to working with other Councillors to achieve this.

“My own personal focus will be on the local area’s economic development. Jobs are badly needed in Portrush, Portstewart, Bushmills and the surrounding areas. I feel that I have the skills from my job with Invest NI to make a real impact on the local job market.

“I am also looking forward to working on issues such as integrated education, health and local community relations. These issues are all close to my heart, and I cannot wait to get stuck in.”

Chris will take up his position at next month’s Council Meeting.