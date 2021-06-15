Mayor’s Delta variant advice

Numbers of the latest Covid-19 strain are on the rise, and Councillor Richard Holmes is urging people to take steps to protect each other and the wider community.

The Mayor said: “Our message is simple-if you’re eligible book a vaccination, if you’re displaying symptoms get tested and when you’re going about your daily lives continue to follow the hands, face, space advice. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering and keep your distance from others.

“The Delta variant is present in Causeway Coast and Glens, and we must do all we can to counter its heightened transmissibility.

Mayor Richard Holmes

“If you develop a new, continuous cough, a high temperature or a change in your smell and taste senses you must get tested immediately. Similarly, if you are a close contact of a positive case you are required to get a test, and this will help to address the spread.

“Mobile test units are currently deployed in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart while a walk-in test centre is located at Ulster University in Coleraine offering increased choice and convenience to get tested as quickly as possible.

“Vaccine uptake will also make a difference – if you are eligible book your appointment without delay and make the time to get protected.

“We have asked so much of our communities over the past 15 months and once again we are appealing to everyone to play their part at this crucial stage of the pandemic.”

Mobile testing units are open from 9am – 3pm are currently located in the borough at:

Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney; Coleraine Leisure Centre; Quay Road Playing Fields, Ballycastle; Dunluce Centre Car Park, Portrush; The Pits (Opposite Rinagree Coastal Park), Portrush Road, Portstewart.