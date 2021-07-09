Mayor welcomes the Veterans’ Commissioner

Councillor Richard Holmes and Council’s Veterans’ Champion Alderman Sharon McKillop sat down with Danny Kinahan to discuss working together to support former service personnel across the Borough.

The Mayor said: “Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant and is committed to assisting those who serve, both past and present, as well as their families who have also sacrificed so much.

“The Covenant is a formal acknowledgement of Council’s recognition that the wider service community is fully deserving of fairness and respect in all elements of our society. It is important that we do what we can to ensure this is always upheld.

“Council takes its pledge very seriously and it was an honour to meet the Veterans Commissioner to further demonstrate our commitment and discuss how we can work together to support the local Armed Forces community.”