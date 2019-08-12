Mayor views progress at Clooney Greenway

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr. Michaela Boyle, accompanied by officials from the Department for Communities, the council, community sector and elected representatives attended a site visit to view progress on the Clooney Greenway project last week.

The £410,000 Department for Communities and Derry City and Strabane District Council funded project is progressing well with completion anticipated by the end of the summer in time for the start of the new school term.

The Clooney Greenway - a 1km, tarmaced corridor for walking and cycling, with lighting throughout - has transformed derelict land to create enhanced connections between communities and a convenient safe route to and from local schools.

It will enhance off-road connectivity and create a sustainable travel corridor in the heart of the Waterside.

Welcoming progress on the project the Mayor said she was very impressed with the work carried out to date and was looking forward to seeing the completed facility opening to the public later this summer.

“This is a significant project that will not only improve accessibility in the Waterside area of the city but will greatly enhance sustainable travel options for cycling and walking connectivity in the Waterside,” Cllr. Boyle said.

She added: “This project is in keeping with the objectives set out in the Strategic Growth Plan and builds on the success of the Waterside Greenway network.”