Mayor officially opens lifts at St Anne’s Primary

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has officially opened two new stair lifts and a new high quality passenger lift at St Anne’s Primary School in Rosemount.

The lifts will provide access to the whole school building for pupils and staff with mobility issues.

The Mayor said the new accessibility infrastructure “will ensure complete access for both current and future pupils at St Anne’s”.

She said: “The school library and ICT suite are located on the upper floors of the school so the lifts are a particularly important addition to ensure everyone can access their state of the art facilities.”

School Principal Eilis McGuinness said: “Our school motto is “Love to Learn, Learn to Love” and is at the heart of all we do. We work in partnership with parents and the community to ensure all children reach their full potential. We are delighted to have this new lift to enhance the learning experiences for all pupils with mobility issues.”