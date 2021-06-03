Mayor Fielding pays tribute to volunteers and Royal Portrush GC

Alderman Mark Fielding said he wanted to recognise all those people who have made a difference over the past year by giving their time, skills and practical support.

“Volunteers are active at the heart of every community and the pandemic has helped us all to see the crucial role they play.

“On behalf of the entire Borough, I offer my gratitude to all those individuals and groups who selflessly do so much for the benefit of others,” he said.

Pictured at Royal Portrush Golf which received the Freedom of the Borough from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on May 21 are front (left-right), Mayoress Mrs Phyliss Fielding, David McCorkell, Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Dr Ian Kerr, Captain and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding. Back row (left-right), Nicky Smith, Captain of the Ladies branch, Kath Stewart-Moore, President of the Ladies branch, Robert Barry, immediate past Captain, David McMullan, Honorary Secretary, Sir Richard McLaughlin, President and John Lawlor General Manager.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The Mayor also offered his congratulations to Royal Portrush Golf Club on its receipt of the Freedom of the Borough and described the event, which took place at Cloonavin on May 21, as a highlight of his term.

“I’m pleased that we were able to formally recognise the Club’s role as hosts of the hugely successful Open in 2019,” he added.

Alderman Fielding finished by offering his thanks to all those on Rathlin who welcomed him to island earlier in the day, marking his first visit as Mayor to this unique part of the Borough.

During the meeting, members ratified the following decisions:

Extend Household Recycling Centre opening hours to 8pm every Wednesday during June, with a review on June 29.

It was agreed to accept funding assistance of £177,460.52 from the European Maritime Fisheries Fund to carry out a series of improvements to Council harbours for commercial fishing interests, with a contribution from Council of £26,755.17.

The works identified include new fuel supply berth (Ballycastle);

CCTV (Ballycastle, Redbay and Portrush);

quayside water supplies (Portstewart & Redbay);

storage totes (Portrush, Ballycastle and Rathlin);

quayside landing davits (Portrush, Ballycastle & Rathlin);

quayside fenders (Ballycastle, Rathlin, Portstewart, Ballintoy & Portballintrae);

quayside ladders (Ballycastle, Rathlin, Ballintoy & Portballintrae);

improved quayside access gates (Ballycastle); equipment storage unit (Ballycastle).

Council also agreed toconsider the engagement of a private contractor to complement Council’s litter enforcement by seeking an expression of interest to engage in a 12-month pilot targeting dog fouling, litter and fly tipping.

Members also agreed to remove the early repayment discount rate for littering fixed penalties during the pilot.

The contract for the provision of dog kennelling facilities and related services was awarded to BARK (Benvarden Animal Rescue Kennels).

The Council’s Land and Property Sub-Committee agreed to run another public tender to lease Market Yard in Coleraine and if no-one passes the scoring then move to disposal.