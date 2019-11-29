Mayor Boyle to hold special ‘Day of Reflection’ in city

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, will hold a special Day of Reflection in the Guildhall Square on Thursday, December 5, to remember all those who have lost their lives through conflict.

The event at 1pm is being held to allow people to gather together to pay tribute to all who have died due to war or conflict and will be a cross community and non-denominational event which is open to everyone.

The event aims to offer a neutral platform for remembrance and Mayor Boyle encouraged local people to take the opportunity to come together to share their experiences of loss. She said: “Sadly most families will have lost a loved one, or will be close to people who have lost relatives in tragic circumstances. It’s important for us to come together as a community, to pay our respects and share our memories of those who are gone.” The event will feature music and some words of reflection by the Mayor and other community figures.