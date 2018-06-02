Marriage Equality rally to be held at Guildhall Square

A Marriage Equality rally, co-hosted by Love Equality and Foyle Pride, takes place today, Saturday, at 2.30pm in the Guildhall Square.

People Before Profit spokesperson Gavin Campbell urged as many people as possible to support the rally.

He said: “A majority of people in the North support Marriage Equality but our political institutions and parties have failed to reflect this with progressive legislation. The DUP continue to hold a homophobic veto on LGBTQ rights and equality.

“In the DUP/Sinn Sein proposed draft agreement to restore the Stormont Assembly the LGBTQ community was once again told their demand for Marriage Equality and Civil Rights belonged at the back of the bus. Rackets like RHI have always come ahead of deals for equality and justice at Stormont.”

He added: “Marriage Equality and Repeal were won in the South through mass people power campaigns on the streets, not in the Dail. We need to be on the streets across the North making our demands for Civil Rights loud and clear. If the denial of equality continues we need to be prepared to step up our campaign with civil disobedience. Marriage Equality will advance rights and justice here but our goal is the elimination of all forms of homophobia and bigotry.”